Black Cafe sets up online fundraiser after damage from weekend fire

Black Café in Lafayette is asking for the public's help in getting back to serving customers following a fire over the weekend.

According to the owners Jodee and Trey Ware, on May 7, an apartment above Black Café caught fire.

No one was injured, but there was significant water and smoke damage to the cafe. As a result, the cafe had to close until repairs can be made.

"We are accustomed to flooding and have taken steps to protect the business from that type of damage. But this time, water came from above and it is impossible to have a plan for both," a gofundme stated.

The Wares say they hope to get back to work as soon as possible.

"We are proud to be part of the fabric of this community – as a cafe, caterer, and meeting place – and want to get back to serving you soon."

As tenants, the Wares say the physical damage to the building should be covered but know that the process to get back up and running could take months. They are asking for help with fundraising to cover the lost wages of employees and replace equipment that was damaged.

"We do have insurance, but it will not fully cover the replacement of the lost contents. We also need to help cover our employees' lost wages, all while not being able to generate funds."

The equipment that will need to be replaced or repaired includes: a display cooler, espresso machine, register/card reader/printer/computer, and lost paper and food products. It all adds up quickly.

"We take your investment and trust in us very seriously. Every time we see groups in deep discussion at the cafe, or friends running into each other, or an organization picking up a catering order, we know that what we are doing IS what we are meant to do."

To help with the fund raising, click here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel