Po-Boy and Plate Lunch festivals to combine into one big September fest

Acadiana Po-Boy and Plate Lunch Festival presented by Tony Chachere’s has been announced to return in the Fall of 2022.

The food festival is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 10th at Parc Sans Souci in Downtown Lafayette.

The event will combine the Acadiana Po-Boy Festival with Plate Lunch A Palooza.

“We understand that the community cannot wait for the festival to make its comeback after two long years. So much so that an event date for Acadiana Po-Boy & PlateLunch Festival already has been circulating, prior to our official 2022 event schedule release. That goes to show how popular this event is and we definitely look forward to bringing this event back in September," organizers say.

More than 20 vendors are planned, selling po-boys and plate lunches. There also are beverages, arts and crafts, kids' activities and music.

For more information on Acadiana Po-Boy & PlateLunch Festival or Social Entertainment’s full event schedule, visit www.socialentertainment.net or follow Acadiana Po-Boy & PlateLunch Festival on Facebook and Instagram.