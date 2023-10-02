Plea expected in Middlebrook case tomorrow

A plea is expected Tuesday morning from the man accused of killing a Lafayette Police Officer.

District Attorney Don Landry said the plea is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Ian Howard is accused of first-degree murder in the shooting of Cpl. Michael Middlebrook in October 2017. Prosecutors had said they planned to seek the death penalty.

Howard, 33, previously pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity for Middlebrook's death. He's also accused of shooting three others in the incident, but those cases won't go forward until after the death penalty case is done.

In December 2021, the judge in the case heard hours of testimony regarding Howard's mental state.

Three psychiatrists - two who were appointed by the court to answer the competency question, the third hired by the defense - testified that Howard suffers from either schizophrenia or schizo-affective disorder, and has done for years. The third person appointed by the court, a psychologist, testified that she believes Howard has the capacity for competency, but would like more information prior to issuing a diagnostic impression.

The judge ruled he wasn't competent to go to trial, and ordered he receive treatment for his mental illnesses. After months of treatment, the court decided he was competent to help his lawyers and set a trial date for March 2024.