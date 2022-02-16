Plaque dedicated to Cpl. Michael Middlebrook at LPD Precinct 4 building

On Wednesday, the Lafayette Police Department held the dedication of the Corporal Michael Middlebrook plaque at their Moss Street location.

The plaque now hangs at the Defensive Tactics Building located at 1818 Moss Street.

"We extend our deep and sincere condolences to the Middlebrook family, who was able to be present at the dedication today. We remember and honor Corporal Michael Middlebrook who lost his life in the line of duty on Sunday, October 1, 2017," LCG stated.

Cpl. Middlebrook was shot on Oct. 1, 2017, while responding to reports of a shooting at a convenience store on Moss Street.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel