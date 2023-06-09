Pinhook Road Resurfacing Project enters Phase Two

LAFAYETTE, La. — Phase One of the Pinhook Road Resurfacing Project has been completed. This phase provided drainage improvements along side streets near the Oil Center, reports LCG Communications and Media Specialist Tonya Trcalek.

Crews have moved on to Phase Two, which includes resurfacing Pinhook from Dorset Street to Jomela Drive. To minimize traffic impacts, crews are removing and replacing asphalt during evening and overnight hours, Trcalek says.

Drivers can expect alternating lane closures on Pinhook between Dorset Street and Jomela Drive from 7 pm to 5 am Sunday through Thursday.

The mile-long stretch of road is expected to be completely resurfaced in four to six weeks, weather permitting, according to Lafayette Consolidated Government.

