Pinhook Road improvement project begins

LAFAYETTE, La. — A mile-long portion of Pinhook Road, from Dorset Street to Jomela Drive, will soon be resurfaced. The results will generate a smoother driving experience for motorists, according to Lafayette Consolidated Government.

Construction will be completed in two phases, LCG says. The first phase will begin on Monday, April 10, 2023, and continue for approximately three months, weather permitting.

Phase One, set for daytime hours, will produce drainage improvements along side streets near the Oil Center. Traffic flow on Pinhook will be virtually unaffected aside from a few days of temporary one-lane closures.

Phase Two involves removing and replacing the asphalt road surface during nighttime hours. Drivers can expect delays due to lane closures and detour routes.

No date has been given for the commencement of Phase Two, but officials with LCG say they will give notice before the resurfacing portion of the project begins.