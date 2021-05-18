Photo shows damage to Carencro Amazon fulfillment center

A portion of the new Amazon fulfillment center being built in Carencro has come down.

Photos shared with KATC shows a portion of the roof appears to have collapsed. It is unclear when the building sustained damage.

Witnesses in the area say that the job site is closed down and it appears that workers are not on site.

We have reached out to officials on the damage. Mayor Glenn Brasseaux says he is aware of damage but could not provide information.

According to Acadian Ambulance, no injuries were reported. "We didn't make it out there, they canceled us before we even got to that scene so there must have not been any injuries."

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

