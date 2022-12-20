Philadelphia Christian Church partners with SMILE in giving back this holiday season

The holiday season is all about giving back and that's exactly what one Lafayette church is doing.

The Philadelphia Christian Church outreach "Helps for the Homeless" partnered with SMILE to hand out food and care bags for those in need on Monday December 19, 2022.

The community event was held at the SMILE Community Action Center in Lafayette.

Hilda Wiltz, Resource program coordinator for SMILE Community Action Agency said, "We're bringing Christmas to those less fortunate. Those vulnerable. Those homeless. What we're doing, we're giving a new wrapped gift, mittens, gloves, socks, hats, you name it. We have wrapped it. So that they can have something warm to warm their souls at this frigid day."