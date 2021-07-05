Permit issued for construction of new ALDI on Ambassador Caffery

A $2.6 million dollar permit has been issued for the site of the new ALDI grocery store on Ambassador Caffery across from Our Lady of Lourdes Women's and Children's in Lafayette.

According to documents on LCG's website, a permit was issued on June 29, 2021 for a total of $2,626,651 for the construction of the store at 4518 Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

The space was the former Winn-Dixie which was divided to make room for a Club 4 Fitness. ALDI will take the vacant building space next door.

Architecture firm SGA Design Group of Tulsa, Oklahoma applied for the permit for the location in April 2021. Alabama company Termac Construction is named in the permit as contractor for the project.

ALDI will reportedly open two other locations in Acadiana.

In June, it was reported that one store would be located in the area across from the Sterling Lafayette Shopping Center at 3200 Louisiana Avenue in Lafayette

The other would fill the vacant space once held by Stage at the strip mall on 1102 E. Admiral Doyle Drive in New Iberia.

