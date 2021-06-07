Aldi to reportedly open three locations in Acadiana

Three Aldi grocery stores are reportedly heading to Acadiana, according to Developing Lafayette.

One location has already been confirmed at the Caffery Center located at 4510 Ambassador Caffery. The space was the former Winn-Dixie which was divided to make room for a Club 4 Fitness. Aldi will take the vacant building space next door.

According to Aldi's website, positions are being hired for that and two other new store locations in Acadiana.

Aldi

A second location in Lafayette could be coming to the area across from the Sterling Lafayette Shopping Center at 3200 Louisiana Ave.

The final location is in New Iberia. The Aldi careers website says that a position is open for a future location at 1102 E. Admiral Doyle Drive.

There are still plans to build another Aldi in Lafayette across from the Walmart on Ambassador and Curran Lane. According to The Advocate, a deal to acquire the land is still pending.

Read more about the locations from Developing Lafayette, here.

