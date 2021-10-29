Perkins Drive - Cross Drain Replacement

LCG announces Friday afternoon of drainage crews currently replacing subsurface cross drains at the intersection of Perkins Drive and Essen Drive.

As the previous cross drains were becoming rusted and corroded, the project is expected to be completed by Friday, November 5. "Weather permitting," they say.

