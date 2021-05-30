Perfect weather for brunch Downtown

There was a brunch event in downtown Lafayette today, and the weather cooperated.

It was sunny and cool for the event, which lasted from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the 400 block of Jefferson Street.

[Catherine Roy / co-owner, finch and fig /

"It gets us out into the community and it gets us to welcome ourselves to the community," said Catherine Roy, co-owner of Finch and Fig. "It gets them to eat our food and try us out, and hopefully build our business and that's awesome. I'm really enjoying it."

The event was presented by Advancial Federal Credit Union, with support from Louisiana Home Lending. It was a pedestrian-only event designed to offer a safe, family-friendly way to enjoy Sunday downtown.