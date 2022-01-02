Watch
Pedestrian killed in Thruway hit-and-run crash; police seek vehicle

Posted at 10:41 AM, Jan 02, 2022
A woman was killed trying to cross the thurway, and police are looking for the vehicle that was involved.

The crash happened Sunday as the victim was trying to cross the thruway on the Northwest side in the 2100 block, city police say.

She was struck by a southbound vehicle, and it didn't stop but kept traveling south on the thruway.

Witnesses told police that the vehicle was a Gray or Silver Ford F150 4D with tinted windows.

Lafayette Police Traffic Investigators processed the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

