Pedestrian in critical condition after service road crash

A Carencro man is in critical condition this evening after an early morning crash.

Carencro Police say the crash happened before 6 a.m. on the I-49 NW Frontage Rd. near Freedom Homes.

A Sunset woman was driving her vehicle south on the road when she struck a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a 54-year-old Carencro man, was walking in the road. He also was wearing all dark-colored clothing, police say.

He was transported a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition. The case remains under investigation, police say.

