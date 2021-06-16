PAW Patrol LIVE returning to Cajundome in October

PAW Patrol will return to the Cajundome in October for live performances of "The Great Pirate Adventure."

Tickets will go on sale on Monday, June 22.

The interactive live stage show made its last stop at the Cajundome in October 2019.

PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure," promises an action-packed, music-filled production that will take Ryder and the pups on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover hidden treasure.

Acadiana audiences have four chances to catch the show from October 23 to October 24.

Shows times are 11:00 am and 3:00 pm for both Saturday and Sunday.

To purchase tickets, visit pawpatrollive.com, ticketmaster.com or the Cajundome Box Office.

