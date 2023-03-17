Patty in the Parc kicking off in Downtown Lafayette

If you're looking for something to do for St. Patrick’s Day Patty in the Parc will be held at Parc International in Downtown Lafayette Friday evening, presented by Nutrl Vodka Seltzer.

Food and drinks like Jambalaya, Wings, Nachos, Mini crab, Cajun Sausage Poboys, and Crab & Artichoke Mini Pies will be available at the event. So you're encouraged to leave anything edible at home.

Tickets are $25 the day of; Purchase at Eventbrite.com (through 7:00 pm) or at the gate.

DJ Digital with Hot 107.9, says there's something here for all ages.

“This is an event much like the festival here and in Southwest Louisiana where you can bring the entire family. Kids 12 and under get in free," DJ Digital said.

Music Line-up:

6:00 p.m.- Jamie Bergeron & The Kickin’ Cajuns

7:15 p.m.- Rouge Krewe

9:00 p.m.-Ying Yang Twins

The parking garage at 121 E. Vermilion St. is best for parking at the event. Parking downtown will also be available for overflow traffic.

Chairs are welcome, however, there will be people standing in the front so sitting towards the back of the Parc is encouraged.

Gates open at 5:30 this evening; the event begins at 6.

The official after-party will be held at legends and Marley's across the street from Parc International.

