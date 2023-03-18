Patty in the Parc 2023

Patty in the Parc is one of the biggest Saint Patrick's Day parties in South Louisiana.

The event featured Ying Yang Twins, Jamie Bergeron, Rouge Krewe, and DJ Digital.

Tickets were $20 dollars per person.

The weather was gloomy today but that did not stop people from coming out to have a great time and party.

I spoke to Sundays Soda Fountain and they are serving up green drinks just for St. Patrick's Day.

Sundays Soda Fountain has been open for a few months now and they have been preparing for St. Patrick's Day and Patty in the Parc for a while now.

Bartenders prepared two different green drinks including the Irish goodbye, drunken lullaby, and lady appreciation.

"I'm really looking forward to the evening crowd that's going to come in and be celebrating the day especially coming in to get our cocktails, so we got some specials going on right now we also have some cool milkshakes. I'm just looking forward to people celebrating I know the weather is a little iffy right now but you know lets just have a fun day." said Justin Lanoux, bartender.

I spoke to Central Pizza and Bar and they say they have been preparing for today all week.

Central Pizza and Bar is located downtown Lafayette and they want to let people know with the gloomy rainy weather if you want a place to go before or after Patty in the Parc their doors are open.

"We're very excited to have a lot of people come in especially out of towners especially people who dont come downtown we always want to provide an environment where people feel comfortable to try new things and try all of our specialty pizzas and we love Patty in the Parc always." said Lindsey D'anna.

Patty in the Parc is located at Parc International and begin at 5:30 p.m. and will end at 10:00 p.m.