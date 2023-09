LAFAYETTE, La. — Beginning this weekend, a portion of Pinhook Road will be closed for road construction.

According to the Lafayette Consolidated Government, there will be alternating lane closures on East Pinhook Road between Surrey Street and East Simcoe Street.

Lanes will be closed from Saturday, September 23 to Wednesday, October 4.

The closure is necessary for roadway and sidewalk repairs.

Motorists are advised to use caution when traveling through the area.