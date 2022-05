Lafayette Parish Waterworks District North wants to remind customers that the northeast plant will be shut down tonight for repairs.

The shut-down will start at 9 p.m. tonight, May 10, and will last about four hours.

After the water comes back on, affected customers will be under a boil order until further notice.

Note that this required shutdown does not impact all LPWDN customers. Potentially impacted customers are those located within the boundaries indicated on the map below.