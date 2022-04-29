Watch
Part of Dulles Road is re-opening

Posted at 2:00 PM, Apr 29, 2022
A section of Dulles Drive that was closed for construction is reopening.

Dulles Drive between Ambassador Caffery Parkway and N. Domingue Road is open to drivers. Sidewalks, lighting, and a new roundabout at N. Domingue have been added to this stretch of Dulles, which has been closed for a widening project.

Although the road has been widened, it will remain striped as a two-lane road until other parts of the project are completed.

Dulles between Westgate Road and N. Domingue Road remains closed for ongoing construction.

