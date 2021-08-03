Part of Chemin Metairie will be closed to thru traffic

Part of Chemin Metairie Road will be closed to through traffic until August 10.

The closure will help with the reconstruction of the road between Anslem Drive and the Youngsville Citiy Limits.

During that time, it will be open to local traffic only, which means those needing access to roads, residences, and businesses local to the area along Chemin Metairie Road between Anslem Drive and Briar Green Drive.

This area should not be used for thru traffic access to other roadways north or south of the construction site.

Please use alternate routes of Verot School Road or Bonin Road to detour around the construction area.

Also, we ask that motorists be courteous to the Construction Workers when having to travel through the Construction Zone.

