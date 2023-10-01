Parking lots turn pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

LAFAYETTE, La. — Ochsner Lafayette General Breast Center is going pink in honor of breast cancer awareness month.

Medical professionals are showing their support by painting the parking lanes pink at their clinic. This is all to show support for anyone who has or is battling the disease.

Breast radiologist Jamie Joseph, MD, tells a KATC it's also a reminder to others about the importance of breast health and getting annual exams.

"This is just a visual reminder to take out into the community saying we want everybody to be on board and to take care of themselves and also to remind their loved ones to take care of themselves as well," Joseph says.

The center urges early detection is key in helping to prevent a breast cancer diagnosis.

According to Breastcancer.org, about thirteen percent or one in eight women in the United States are going to develop invasive breast cancer in the course of their life.

To schedule a mammogram, patients can call 337-571-MAMM.