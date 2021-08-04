Parish council moving forward with securing spot for future jail

The Lafayette Parish Council is moving forward with acquiring property for the future location of a new parish jail.

Council members unanimously approved the final ordinance at their meeting Tuesday night; it clears the way for a new jail next to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office facility on West Willow Street.

Several parish residents spoke against the move during the public comment portion of the meeting. One man said there are lots of properties where the new jail could go instead of the West Willow location, adding, "Respect the Northside just like everybody else's district is respected."

Another stated that the current jail needs to be updated, "but we cut the budget for parks and recreation."

Their statements were echoes of those shared during town halls held last week. Many residents felt it would do more harm than good to relocate the jail, and some were worried more people would be jailed if the facility were moved to the Northside.

Council member Josh Carlson, who represents District 3, said that he understands the concerns and they are valid, but added that the facility "isn't in anyone's front yard" or located next to a school or church, though he said there are some in the area.

District 2 council member Kevin Naquin, who proposed the ordinance, said that the location is simply a "future site," and that this doesn't mean the jail will absolutely be built in that spot. He also said the facility might not be built for many years. The location, he added, will save tax payers more money because of its location in the city versus one that would be built a further distance away, which would cost more.

"This location wasn't based on color, poverty, Northside versus Southside, east versus west, or downtown," Naquin stated.

Watch the full council meeting here.

