Paris-based interior designer Vincent Darré to visit Lafayette

The Lafayette International Center is pleased to announce Vincent Darré, Paris-based interior decorator, is coming to Lafayette on Thursday, April 7, 2022. Darré is a unique phenomenon in the world of 21st century interior design. His career began in fashion and was a personal assistant to Karl Lagerfeld in Paris for many years.

Today, he is globally known for his surrealist interior design which he conceived for hotels and night clubs, such as Le Montana in Paris, Le Serpent à Plume café, the Boutique Villa Noailles, Mon Appartement Parisien, the patio of five-star luxury Hotel Prince de Galles, and the Le Baron nightclub in New York, among others.

Influenced by Dadaism (an art movement that goes against the grain of traditional artistic values) and French artist and writer Jean Cocteau, Darré's furniture designs and interiors effortlessly combine the modernist tradition of the 20th century with older styles, such as the luxurious abundance of Neapolitan Baroque churches.

One critic has claimed Darré's interiors function like "an old Neapolitan chapel inhabited by a psychoanalytical anatomist." Dreams and the imagination of travel are essential ingredients of his humorous and visually intense settings. Darré, the proprietor of the famous Maison Darré interior design firm in Paris, is also known for his performances involving song and dance.

Darré for Mois de la Francophonie events, the annual month-long celebration of French language and culture worldwide. Both events are in English.

Thursday, April 7, Noon

The Petroleum Club of Lafayette

111 Heymann Boulevard

Private luncheon ticket: $50

Visit https://lafayettela.gov/news [lafayettela.gov] to register.

Thursday, April 7, 4 p.m.

Hillard Art Museum

710 East St. Mary Boulevard

Registration Not Required

Both events will feature a presentation by Darré; the second will include a book-signing.

The events are sponsored by the Fondation Louisiane in collaboration with the School of Art, Louisiana State University, and the support of the Alliance Française de Lafayette, the Lafayette International Center, CODOFIL, the Consulate General of France in Louisiana, Ravi Daggula, and John Nickerson House Event Center.

The Lafayette International Center is the International Trade Division of Lafayette Consolidated Government, which seeks to foster business development, mainly through the promotion of exports and the cultural economy.

For more information, call Christophe Pilut at Lafayette International Center at (337)291-5474 or email clpilut@LafayetteLA.gov.