Parents of slain teenager turn pain into purpose

Jennifer and her husband Chad Landry are turning their pain into a new purpose.

According to the Landry's, their daughter Tariana Davis was involved in an abusive relationship, which lead to her passing in 2016.

"She was murdered at 17 years old, so the person that killed her had a gun you know what I’m saying? And even though it’s my daughter, I love my daughter with everything I have...The guy that hurt her, he was a child as well," Jennifer said.

Jennifer said she has lived past the angry stage of grief and now wants to help other kids and teenagers get the help they need.

"I believe there should be counseling," Jennifer said. "There should be different kind of rehabilitation, teach children the way of the world, rather than throwing them away."

Jennifer and Chad said incarceration is not the only answer.

According to Chad, he struggled with an unsupportive household and substance abuse growing up.

"A lot of kids, they don't believe in their self," Chad said. "I didn't believe in myself. Nobody told me man, you can do anything you want to do, if you put your mind to it or if you want it bad enough."

Chad said it all starts with believing and speaking positivity into the lives and minds of children.

"I just believed, 'You're a drug addict. You're an alcoholic. You're a criminal," Chad said. "I didn't love myself...I thought I was worthless, and I think that a lot of kids feel the same way."

Now, Chad says he wants to help teach more parents and families about seeking proper council, knowing their rights and how to properly navigate the judicial system.

"A lot of people when they go out in front of the judicial system, they are offered a plea bargain and a lot of times the plea bargains really aren’t fair," Chad said. "I’ve been in those situations myself. My first time going to adult prison was at 18."

Amanda Perero is a single mother to 10 children.

Perero said her 16-year-old son was recently released from a detention center, while her 23-year-old son was sent to prison last week.

Perero said there is a need for city officials to invest in the youth.

"Me being a mother of 10, I can only do so much," Perero said. "I wish I could separate myself in 10 pieces to be around my children all of the time, but you know, it’s impossible."

Perero said low-income families in particular, are in need of support.

"If they have the government paying all kind of money for all kinds of other things, then why can’t they pay money for mentorship for these young kids?" Perero said.

Mason Jack, Administrator of Lafayette Juvenile Detention Home says the facility houses kids and teens ages 10 to 17.

"Our population has increased exponentially over the past two years," Jack said. "We are licensed to hold 32 youth and we're near capacity since Raise the Age, so it has definitely affected us and other juvenile detention centers in Louisiana."

