Parc Sans Souci renovations coming soon

A new playground is on it's way to Parc Sans Souci in downtown Lafayette and these updates will start to be under construction during the summer.

"There are multiple components to the playground from swings, to a merry-go-round, to a climbing structure that has a rope for folks to move from one piece to another. There will be a slide at one end this is going to be a really dynamic playground that folks can play on, swing on, jump on, and just have a good time." said Anita Begnaud, CEO of Lafayette DDA.

The grassy area at the park and the parking lot will be under construction and changed to where the new playscapes will be.

The new park will include swings, slides, and seesaws.

"This is going to be a place where people not only work, live, and play and a playground is a very intrical part of that some people may not believe that a playground investment in infrastructure, but it absolutely is and all you have to do is talk to the mothers and children that will be using this playground every single day." said Kiki Frayard, Downtown Property Owner.

The Downtown Deveolpment spoke to families with children who have disabilities and wanted to make sure that Parc Sans Souci is an all inclusivity park for everyone of different ages and demographics.

The new playground will have a swings that will transfer children who may be in a wheel chair and a merry-go-round that can facilitate children in a wheelchair.

Fundraising has been taking place for a few years now and the amount as of today is almost at $1 million dollars.

It is expected that by Thanksgiving children will be able to play in the new park.