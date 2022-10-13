PARC and Pelicans bring free youth clinic to Lafayette

The Lafayette Parks, Arts, Recreation and Culture Department (PARC) is partnering with the New Orleans Pelicans to bring the Jr. Pelicans Leagues to Lafayette for boys and girls ages 6-14.

This Wednesday, October 12, 2022 PARC hosted a free clinic for kids that took place at the Dupuis Recreation Center located at 1212 E. Point des Mouton Road in Lafayette where kids learned fundamental skills from Pelicans officials and members of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Women's Basketball team from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

A press conference hosted by Pelicans officials and the PARC spearheaded the event starting at 4 p.m., celebrating the announcement of Jr. Pelicans Leagues coming to the Acadiana Region PARC youth basketball league.

The new league was recently announced by the National Basketball Association (NBA) and Women's National Basketball Association's (WNBA), as the first Jr. NBA Leagues program available in 11 select markets across the country.

“Being associated with the NBA, WNBA and the Pelicans provides a great opportunity for our youth,” PARC Athletic Programs Supervisor Walter Guillory said. “They’ll represent the Pelicans as they compete in official Pelicans-branded uniforms, learn fundamental skills, sportsmanship, and teamwork through this program.” Jr. Pelicans Leagues are part of a wider network of Jr. NBA Leagues committed to providing a fun, positive, and inclusive learning environment.

“The New Orleans Pelicans are thrilled to team up with PARC to launch the Jr. Pelicans Leagues in Lafayette. The Pelicans teaming up with PARC creates opportunities for boys and girls at the grassroots level to develop skills that translate to success on and off the court,” New Orleans Pelicans Youth Basketball Development Manager Jason Lapouble added.

The deadline to register for the upcoming season is Friday, December 9. Registration is open to youth in Lafayette Parish and surrounding parishes. The season will start in January of 2023.

To register, call or email:

Athletic Programs Supervisor Walter Guillory

337-291-8375 wguillory@lafayettela.gov.

Recreation Center Coordinator Steve Peloquin

337-291-8380 speloquin@lafayettela.gov

