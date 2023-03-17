Oschner Lafayette General Orthopedic Hospital celebrates four schools for Sports Safety

Oschner Lafayette General Orthopedic Hospital celebrating schools that put "Sports Safety" at the forefront.

Four schools in Acadiana received the National Athletic Trainers' Association Safe Sports School Award.

In attendance were various athletic trainers, orthopedic surgeons and leaders of sports medicine in the community.

"We have a ton of student athletes in Acadiana and we gotta take good care of them. Help prevent injuries and then also take care of those that are injured. Four schools have the policies and procedures in place. They have the facilities, they have the athletic trainers. They've put in the work in order to have a safe school designation to help take care of these athletes,"