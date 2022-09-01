Orientation set for Festivals Acadiens volunteers

Festivals Acadiens et Créoles is looking for festive and culture-loving community members to volunteer for the 48th annual Festival, October 14 through October 16.

“Our volunteers are the backbone of Festivals. They show up year after year because they support Festivals and enjoy a culture-filled weekend in the park with family and friends, " says Kelly Stuart, Festivals Acadiens et Créoles Volunteer Coordinator. “But we can never have too many volunteers, and this year we expect record crowds, so it’s important we grow our volunteer base.”

As a Festivals Acadiens et Créoles volunteer, you can designate where you want to volunteer and how much or how little time you'd like to contribute. And volunteers are well-cared-for. As a volunteer, you'll receive a FREE t-shirt plus a front-row seat to the best Cajun and Creole music event in Acadiana, where you can meet people from all over the world.

You can sign up here: www.festivalsacadiens.com [festivalsacadiens.com]

There's an orientation meeting set for people who want to volunteer. It's going to be on October 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the large covered pavilion near the basketball court at Girard Park.

Festivals Acadiens et Créoles can trace its roots back to the first Tribute to Cajun Music Festival organized by CODOFIL in 1974. Festivals Acadiens et Créoles was officially established in 1977 with components of music, food and crafts. Festivals operates as a nonprofit corporation and is run by a community board and volunteers.