Organizers release 2022 Latin Fest schedule

ACLA and Festival International de Louisiane, have announced the 2022 Latin Festival Schedule which takes place Saturday, October 1, 2022 .

The kickoff includes vibrant costumes and cultural performances, including local and international acts. The opening ceremony will be followed by "Latinos on the Rise", an all-new variety show that highlights musicians in the community that organizers are excited to have in the mix.

Festival International superstar, Cimafunk, will bring Cuba to Lafayette for a night of ultra upbeat funk. Rumba Buena and Tierra Linda out of New Orleans, and local favorite Malentina & the Lafayette Latin Allstars, will also take the stage.

"The schedule has something for everyone, from Grammy nominated musicians to wonderful local acts." says ACLA President, Pablo Estrada. "The opportunity to share our Latino community's music and culture is such a pleasure, and we can't wait to see the crowds enjoy what we have in store!"

Latin Fest is also known for celebrating culture through delicious food representing various regions of Latin America. Officials emphasize that the cultural celebration is not complete without enjoying the authentic cuisine available on site.

Tickets can be purchased for $10 at www.festivalinternational.org/latin-fest [festivalinternational.us12.list-manage.com] [festivalinternational.us12.list-manage.com]or at the event. Children 12 and under are free.

Organizers said volunteer opportunities are still available and highly appreciated.