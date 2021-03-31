Organization to hand out hams, spring treats to Acadiana service members

Hams will be handed out to Acadiana service members on Saturday April 3rd in Carencro.

The event, hosted by Once Was Inc., takes place at the Walmart on the NW Evangeline Thruway from 10:00 am until 3:00 pm.

The ham giveaway is part of the Spring Service Saturday event to honor Acadiana Service members.

Spring treats will also be given to children of services members.

See the flyer below:

Once Was Inc.

