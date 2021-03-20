OPH teams up with Acadiana Laotian community for vaccine event

The Louisiana Department of Health Office of Public Health partnered with Acadiana's Laotian community to offer free COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday.

Vaccinations were distributed from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Wat Thammarattanaram Buddhist Temple in Broussard. Those in attendance were able to receive the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine.

Volunteers say people were ready to go two hours ahead of schedule.

"I told them not to be here until 9, but they all showed up at 7," smiled Pon Foreman, a registered nurse. "But I'm glad they showed up and they are all participating and taking advantage of this free vaccine."

According to data from the Department of Health, more than 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered as of the most recent update on Friday. 9.88% of the population in Region 4 has been vaccinated. LDH is continuing to offer vaccines to those who are currently eligible. To find out if you're eligible and to find vaccination locations, click here.

