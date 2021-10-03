Open Air Market in Downtown Lafayette

Jefferson Street was partially blocked for a new open air market has come to Downtown Lafayette.

It’s called Le Marche Central a new open air market showcasing local business, organizations and art in the heart of Lafayette.

Fourty-one vendors set up shop near the 500 block of Jefferson Street to showcase their goods Saturday during the first Le Marche Central open air market.

Crafting for Art in the Parc, while enjoying live music and dances were among some of the agenda items.

Organizer Cindi Axtell says this is a great event that caters to everyone. “We have non-profits trying to get the word out about themselves, we have tarot readers, we have people who make their own body lotions, bath washes, candles, it’s a huge variety," Axtell said.

Owner of Halo Beauty Co. and vendor, Briah Moffett, says she hopes this will bring more traction to Lafayette and the downtown area. “It would grow the economy, by supporting all the small businesses and supporting the downtown area and restaurants,” Moffet said.

Axtell says the beauty about coming to this event is that everything you need to enjoy the event is downtown, “You can do art in the park and do the market. Have lunch in a restaurant. You can do it all downtown, you don’t need to go anywhere else.”

The open air market will be on Jefferson Street again on November 6th & 20th as well as December 4th and 18th. From 2 P.M. to 7 P.M.

