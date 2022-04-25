Watch
Opelousas police search for runaway 13-year-old

Posted at 10:19 AM, Apr 25, 2022
The Opelousas Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a runaway teenager.

Police say they are searching for 13-year-old Zowie Fields of Opelousas.

Fields was reported as a runaway by a parent on April 24, 2022, and left home after a disagreement with her parents. Zowie is around 5"5", 140lbs. and has long braids in her hair.

Fields was last seen wearing jean shorts, a black shirt with gold writing and gray Jordan’s tennis shoes. Fields also had a gold book sack on her back.

Anyone with information about Zowie Field’s whereabouts should contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.)

