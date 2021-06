LAFAYETTE, La — An online shoe store may be setting up shop in one of the former Greenwood Shoes buildings.

The Advocate is reporting The Heat Academy will move in the building located on 434 Jefferson Street.

New Iberia businessman Patrick Lowe has been selling shoes online for nearly a decade. The store will offer shoes, clothes and vintage gear.

The store is currently going through the permitting process. Other details about the store will be announced at a later date.