One suspect arrested in Martin Oaks Drive shooting

Lafayette Police responded to a local hospital around 1:37 p.m. in regards to a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

According to authorities, upon officer’s arrival it was determined that the shooting incident occurred in the 200 block of Martin Oaks Drive. Investigators were notified and proceeded to conduct an investigation.

At this point of the investigation, one subject has been identified and arrested, police say.

According to Lafayette Police, Keton D. Dugas Jr. was arrested for one count attempted second degree murder. The victim is in stable condition and recovering from their injuries.

Investigators are actively working the case. As more information is received, updates will be sent out. Lafayette Police is asking anyone with information regarding this incident, please contact us or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.