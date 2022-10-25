One person dies in Monday night crash

A Breaux Bridge driver died in a Monday night crash on U.S. 167, State Police say.

Tyler Nicole Girard, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 8 p.m. crash.

Troopers were called to the intersection of U.S. 167 and Bourque Road Monday night.

They say the preliminary investigation revealed Girard was driving a 2017 Hyundai Veloster east on Bourque Road. At the same time, a 2007 Dodge Dakota was traveling south on US 167. Girard failed to yield at the stop sign and drove into the path of the Dodge. After being struck on the driver’s door, Girard’s Hyundai traveled across the northbound lanes of travel of US 167 and crashed into a shed at a private residence in the area.

Despite being restrained, Girard suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office. The driver of the Dodge was restrained and was not injured, troopers say.

Toxicology samples from Girard have been submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis. The driver of the Dodge submitted a breath sample indicating no alcohol in his system and showed no signs of impairment. This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers say that T-bone crashes, also known as side-impact collisions or broadsides, are some of the deadliest crashes on Louisiana roads and highways. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, T-bone crashes account for nearly 20% of fatal collisions—more deadly than any other collision type. Louisiana State Police would like to remind motorist to slow down and come to a complete stop in order to ensure the blind spots on vehicles are clear. Taking a few seconds can often mean the difference between life and death.

Troop I has investigated 46 fatal crashes resulting in 52 deaths since the beginning of 2022.