One person dies in house fire

One person has died in a fire that started early Sunday.

Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier says his firefighters were called to the Scottsdale Street apartment complex at about 12:44 a.m. Sunday.

They were told by neighbors that an 18-year-old person, who had a disability, was still inside the fourplex, which was burning. Firefighters went inside and found the person in a bedroom. They already were dead from smoke inhalation, Sonnier says.

With the help of additional firefighters, the fire was brought under control. The fire started in the downstairs area of the victim's apartment, Sonnier says, but the exact cause still is under investigation.

The victim’s apartment received major damage, the apartment directly above received moderate damage, with the remaining two receiving minimal damage, he says.

No other civilians or firefighters were injured as a result of the incident.

Units from Lafayette, Duson and Judice Fire Departments responded to assist with the fire, and Lafayette and State Fire Marshal investigators are working to determine the exact cause of the fire.