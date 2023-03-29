One person dies in Eraste Landry Road crash

A man died in a car accident Wednesday afternoon, Lafayette Police say.

The crash happened at about 2:45 p.m. in the 2300 block of Eraste Landry Road.

The preliminary investigation indicates the driver was traveling east on Eraste Landry near Wesgate Road. For some reason the vehicle left the road to the left, crashed through a fence and came to rest on the Lafayette Salvage property.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead on scene and the release of his information is pending death notification, police say.

The Lafayette Police Department’s Traffic Division is currently on scene and the investigation is ongoing. They are asking motorists to avoid the area while traffic investigators conduct their investigation.