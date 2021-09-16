One lane of I-49 North blocked near Gloria Switch due to overturned vehicle

One lane is blocked on I-49 North due to an overturned vehicle near the Gloria Switch exit.

Details of the crash are limited at this time.

A viewers tells KATC that traffic is being diverted onto the service road.

DOTD reports that there is congestion on I-49 North between Mile Marker 2 and Mile Marker 4 due to the crash.

Drivers are urged to use caution while traveling in the area.

