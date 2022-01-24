One injured Sunday morning in Lafayette officer-involved shooting

One person was injured Sunday morning in an officer-involved shooting in Lafayette.

State Police said they were called on January 23 by the Lafayette Police Department to investigate the shooting.

No officers were injured. One person was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Troopers did not give a location for where the shooting took place.

———

A second officer-involved shooting was investigated by State Police Sunday night in Lafayette.

In that incident, one person was killed in the 1600 block of Pinhook Road.

An investigation is ongoing.

Read more: State Police investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Lafayette

