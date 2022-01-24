State Police investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Lafayette

Louisiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Lafayette.

According to state police, shortly after 11:00 pm on Sunday, January 23, troopers were requested by the Lafayette Police Department to investigate a shooting in the 1600 block of Pinhook Road.

One person was fatally wounded during the incident. Troopers say that no officers were injured.

The Lafayette Parish Metro Crime Scene Unit is processing the scene for evidence.

The investigation is ongoing. Troopers say more information will be released when it becomes available.

