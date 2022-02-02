One injured in shooting on S Beadle Road in Lafayette

One person has been injured following a shooting on S. Beadle Road in Lafayette.

Police says they the shooting happened at around 5:06 pm. in the 100 block of S. Beadle Road.

When officers arrived, they say they located a 21-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say they are actively working this incident. No suspects have been developed.

Anyone with any information are urged to contact Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS

