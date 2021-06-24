Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

One in custody after standoff at Scott mobile home park

items.[0].videoTitle
One in custody after standoff at Scott mobile home park
Posted at 10:14 PM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 23:14:12-04

One man is in custody after a standoff Wednesday afternoon at a mobile home park in Scott.

Police tell KATC officers were called to the location on Mills St. for a reported argument between a landlord and a tenant.

When police arrived, they say a nearby neighbor came out of a residence while drunk and holding a gun.

Officers were able to calm the man down and took him into custody.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.