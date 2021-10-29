Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

One arrested in Thursday shooting on Louisiana Avenue

items.[0].image.alt
KATC
Poster image (99).jpg
Posted at 5:56 AM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 06:56:45-04

One person has been arrested in connection with a Thursday morning shooting on Louisiana Avenue.

Lafayette Police say that investigators have arrested Jamarcus Davis in connection with the shooting that occurred at 9:30 am on October 28 in the 3200 block of Louisiana Avenue.

Two people were injured during the incident and transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. They were listed in stable condition.

Davis was arrested and booked on two counts of attempted first-degree murder, illegal carrying of weapons and possession of firearms by a convicted felon.

Read more about the incident: Police investigating shooting in Lafayette

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.