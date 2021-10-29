One arrested in Thursday shooting on Louisiana Avenue

One person has been arrested in connection with a Thursday morning shooting on Louisiana Avenue.

Lafayette Police say that investigators have arrested Jamarcus Davis in connection with the shooting that occurred at 9:30 am on October 28 in the 3200 block of Louisiana Avenue.

Two people were injured during the incident and transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. They were listed in stable condition.

Davis was arrested and booked on two counts of attempted first-degree murder, illegal carrying of weapons and possession of firearms by a convicted felon.

Read more about the incident: Police investigating shooting in Lafayette

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel