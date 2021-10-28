Police investigating shooting in Lafayette

Police are investigating a shooting in the City of Lafayette.

Lafayette Police Department held a press conference Thursday at the scene of the shooting in the 3200 block of Louisiana Avenue.

Limited details were released but police say that two people were shot Thursday around 9:30 am and received non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment, according to a spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department.

Call 337-232-TIPS if you have any information on this shooting.

