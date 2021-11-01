One arrested in fatal shooting at Lafayette car wash

One person has been arrested in connection with an October 8 fatal shooting at a car wash in Lafayette.

Lafayette Police say Edward Edmond was developed as a suspect during an investigation into the shooting near Eraste Landry Road and Cajundome Boulevard.

The victim was identified as Keyon Alex.

Following the investigation, a warrant was issued for Edmond's arrest and he was located in Houston, Texas.

Edmond was booked into jail on a charge of second degree murder.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked contact the Lafayette Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

