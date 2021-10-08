Police investigating Lafayette shooting

Police are on the scene of a shooting at a Lafayette car wash.
The shooting happened at the corner of Eraste Landry and Cajundome Blvd.
KATC has a crew on scene and they say that one person is dead.
Details are limited at this time. Check back for more details.
