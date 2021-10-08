Watch
Police investigating Lafayette shooting

Posted at 2:48 PM, Oct 08, 2021
Police are on the scene of a shooting at a Lafayette car wash.

The shooting happened at the corner of Eraste Landry and Cajundome Blvd.

KATC has a crew on scene and they say that one person is dead.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for more details.

