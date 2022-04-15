One arrested in Broussard homicide; police looking for suspect vehicle

One person has been arrested in connection with a homicide investigation in Broussard.

Broussard Police say 24-year-old Dazjhalun Charles of Jeanerette was arrested on April 14 and booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail on a charge of Second Degree Murder.

On April 13, a victim was found shot to death in a vehicle located in the parking lot of the Exxon gas station on Bonin Rd.

Police identified the victim on Thursday as 19-year-old Terrell Marshaun Fontenette, Jr. of Iberia Parish

Investigators say they are continuing to follow up on leads to identify possible suspects involved in the homicide.

The department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a vehicle involved in the incident.

Broussard Police Dept.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of the vehicle or its occupants is asked to call their local law enforcement agency, 911 or Crimes Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel