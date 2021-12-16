One Acadiana releases Quality-of-Life Survey results for Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE PARISH — One Acadiana hosted CivicCon Acadiana: Quality of Life, welcoming Quint Studer back to Lafayette to release the results of a Quality-of-Life (QOL) Survey.

Vibrant Acadiana is a newly launched platform where they develop tools for data and dialogue on improving quality of life both civically and privately.

A few of their key findings are:

· 52% of respondents said Lafayette Parish is on the right track vs only 32% who said the Parish is on the wrong track

· The top 3 most important issues facing Lafayette Parish according to respondents are: traffic/roads (24%), the economy (15%), and crime (14%)

· 73% of respondents rated overall quality of life in Lafayette Parish as excellent or good

One Acadiana commissioned the survey through Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, a nationally recognized independent polling firm. The QOL survey asked residents about key factors impacting quality of life, including economic conditions, job security, educational opportunities, cultural opportunities, and safety.

The QOL survey is an objective tool to measure community perceptions about quality of life. The baseline QOL Survey for Lafayette Parish was completed in late 2021. It will be updated annually to track progress over time.

More about Vibrant Acadiana:

Vibrant Acadiana aims to develop tools to: (1) measure quality of life and track progress over time, (2) foster civic engagement and raise civic IQ, and (3) cultivate private investment.

To learn more, go to www.vibrantacadiana.com

About One Acadiana:

One Acadiana is the leading economic development organization for the nine-parish Acadiana region located in south Louisiana. With more than 600 investors, members, and partners, One Acadiana serves as the voice of the regional business community. The organization is located in the city of Lafayette and serves a region of nearly 700,000 people with a vibrant culture and unique entrepreneurial spirit. Learn more at OneAcadiana.org [oneacadiana.org].

